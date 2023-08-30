Batman Forever’s Sugar and Spice Join Harley Quinn Season 4

A recent episode of the adult-oriented animated series Harley Quinn featured the animated debut of Batman Forever characters Sugar and Spice.

In Season 4, Episode 6, “Metamorphosis,” Sugar and Spice, who were originally created as lovers and molls for Tommy Lee Jones’ Two-Face in Batman Forever, can be seen mingling in the background of the Legion of Doom’s party celebrating Nightwing’s death with Harley Quinn’s version of the iconic Batman villain.

Sugar and Spice were portrayed by Drey Barrymore and Debi Mazar, respectively, in the 1995 film, with the former appealing to Two-Face’s good side and the latter to his bad side. Harley Quinn marks the duo’s first appearance in a DC project in 12 years. They previously appeared in the first issue of the comic book Batman: Arkham City in 2011, which, at the time of writing, is their only other appearance in DC media outside of Batman Forever and Harley Quinn.

What is Batman Forever?

Batman Forever is the third installment in the Tim Burton/Joel Schumacher Batman film series and the first to feature neither Burton as director nor Michael Keaton as the Caped Crusader. Instead, Val Kilmer steps into the role of Bruce Wayne/Batman, with Chris O’Donnell joining him as The Boy Wonder, Dick Grayson. The 1995 film did have two holdovers from Burton’s films, with both Michael Gough and Pat Hingle returning to play Alfred Pennyworth and Commissioner Gordon, respectively. In Batman Forever, the dynamic duo must work together to stop the collective forces of Two-Face and the Riddler (Jim Carrey).

The fourth season of Harley Quinn premiered on Max on July 27, 2023. Kaley Cuoco returns as the voice of the title character, with Lake Bell, Ron Funches, JB Smoove, Alan Tudyk, Diedrich Bader, and Briana Cuoco also lending their talents as the voices of Poison Ivy, King Shark, Frank the Plant, Clayface & Joker, Batman, and Batgirl, respectively.

All four seasons of Harley Quinn are streaming on Max, with new episodes released weekly until September 14, 2023.