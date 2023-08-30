According to Disney and Lucasfilm, the first episode of Disney+‘s new live-action Star Wars series Ahsoka amassed 14 million views during its first week in release.

Per StarWars.com, this viewership figure made Ahsoka’s premiere episode, “Master and Apprentice,” the most-watched title on all of Disney+ this past week. “Ahsoka has become a fan favorite with people of all ages and it’s wonderful to see her continue to resonate with viewers in her very own headlining series,” Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy said in a statement.

She continued, “I want to recognize the fantastic work done by our creative team, led by Dave Filoni and Jon Favreau, the incredible cast led by Rosario Dawson, and our talented crew — and on behalf of the team and all of Lucasfilm, we give our thanks to all the fans who have been with Ahsoka on every step of her journey and to all those who are just learning about her now in Ahsoka on Disney+.”

Ahsoka continues the former Jedi’s on-screen legacy

Ahsoka is both a spin-off of Disney+’s own The Mandalorian and a follow-up to the Disney XD animated series Star Wars Rebels. The new series stars the aforementioned Rosario Dawson, who reprises her role as Ahsoka Tano from The Mandalorian. (Ashley Eckstein originated the role of Ahsoka in the animated series Star Wars: The Clone Wars before herself reprising it in Rebels.)

“Set after the fall of the Empire, ‘Ahsoka’ follows the former Jedi knight Ahsoka Tano as she investigates an emerging threat to a vulnerable galaxy,” an official synopsis for Ahsoka reads. Thus far, the show has proven to be a hit with critics and audiences alike. On Rotten Tomatoes, it currently holds a “Certified Fresh” rating of 89 percent based on 126 professional reviews. It also holds an audience score of 76 percent.

The first three episodes of Ahsoka are currently streaming on Disney+. New episodes drop Tuesdays at 6 p.m. PT.