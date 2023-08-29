She-Hulk: Attorney at Law Season 2 Reportedly Happening at Disney+

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law Season 2 is reportedly in development at Disney+.

According to noted scooper MyTimeToShineHello on Twitter, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law Season 2 is happening at some point. A time frame isn’t known, as the user mentions that the season will happen once the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes end.

The first season of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law premiered in August 2022 and ran for nine episodes. The series starred Tatiana Maslany as Jennifer Walters/She-Hulk, Jameela Jamil as Mary MacPherran/Titania, Ginger Gonzaga as Nikki Ramos, and featured appearances from Mark Ruffalo, Tim Roth, Megan Thee Stallion, and Charlie Cox.

She-Hulk season 2 is happening (or should I say will happen post-strikes) pic.twitter.com/yjwINA2NWJ — MyTimeToShineHello (@MyTimeToShineH) August 29, 2023

What Was She-Hulk: Attorney at Law Season 1 about?

She-Hulk is a live-action superhero series set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The series is centered around Jennifer Walters, a lawyer who becomes a superhero known as She-Hulk after she is exposed to the gamma-radiated blood of her cousin Bruce Banner aka Hulk, following a car accident. She-Hulk is a fan-favorite character in the Marvel universe who can talk to comic readers by breaking the fourth wall.

She-Hulk hails from head writer Jessica Gao, who is the Emmy-winning scribe behind Rick and Morty‘s acclaimed Season 3 episode “Pickle Rick.” It is directed by Kat Cairo (Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Dead to Me) and Anu Valia, who are both executive producing.

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is now available to stream on Disney+.