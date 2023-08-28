While Marvel Studios has largely remained silent on the development of the upcoming animated series Spider-Man: Freshman Year, writer Jeff Trammell wants fans to know production is progressing smoothly.

Writing on his personal Twitter account, Trammell responded to a question regarding the state of Freshman Year, insisting that Spider-Man enthusiasts need not fear. “Nothing that I can share yet, just that I’m eager for everyone to see the show. Our crew worked (and is still working) hard to make Freshman Year feel special, fun and unique and I’m excited for the world to see it!”

The last update Marvel Studios provided on the latest Spider-Man animated series was in mid-2022 when it showcased a selection of concept art showcasing a young Peter Parker, a variety of Spidey costumes and even Daredevil. Since then, reports have swirled that the creative team has been mired by delays in production, forcing the unconfirmed release date back in a bid to further work on the story. Disney and Marvel Studios have yet to address whether these claims are true or mere speculation.

Fitting Into the MCU

Questions continue to abound regarding what Freshman Year actually is. Some believe the series will chronicle the origin story of the Marvel Cinematic Universe‘s Spider-Man, but Marvel Studios Head of Streaming Brad Winderbaum has confirmed that won’t be the case. The show will borrow certain elements of Tom Holland’s take on the character, but the show’s core will be stand-alone.

The voice cast of the show is also largely a mystery, with the only confirmed actor being Charlie Cox as Matt Murdock, a role he originally played in the Netflix series Daredevil. Many fans believe Holland will also lend his vocal talents to Peter Parker, but this has yet to be confirmed.

Spider-Man: Freshman Year does not yet have a solid release date.