Ahsoka: Disney+ Star Wars Series’ Debut Pays Tribute to Ray Stevenson

The first episode of the Star Wars series Ahsoka concluded with a touching tribute to Ray Stevenson, who plays Baylan Skoll.

The first episode of Ahsoka, which introduced Stevenson’s character to the Star Wars universe, ended with the message, “For our friend, Ray.” For the unaware, this pays tribute to the late actor. Ray Stevenson passed away this past May at the age of 58 before the series’ debut.

You can take a look at the tribute below:

Ahsoka is written and executive produced by Dave Filoni, who is best known for his work in two fan-favorite Star Wars animated shows The Clone Wars and Rebels. Set within the same timeline as The Mandalorian, the series revolves around the titular Jedi’s quest across the galaxy as she investigates an emerging threat following the fall of the Empire.

The series is led by Rosario Dawson, who first portrayed the former Jedi Knight in The Mandalorian Season 2. Joining are Natasha Liu Bordizzo, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Eman Esfandi, and Lars Mikkelsen, who are portraying the respective roles of Rebels characters Sabine Wren, Hera Syndulla, Ezra Bridger, and Grand Admiral Thrawn. Mikkelsen also served as the original voice of the villain in the animated series. It also features franchise newcomers Ivanna Sakhno as Shin Hati and the late Ray Stevenson as Baylan Skoll, as well as Wes Chatham as Captain Enoch.