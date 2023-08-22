Loki: He Who Remains Reportedly Returns in Season 2

The Marvel Cinematic Universe‘s first Kang variant, who named himself He Who Remains, may feature in Loki Season 2.

According to a report by The Cosmic Circus, Jonathan Majors is set to reprise his role as the seemingly benevolent time traveler for Loki’s upcoming adventure. The site notes that He Who Remains will feature in entirely original scenes filmed for Season 2 rather than just appearing in repurposed footage from Season 1 through flashback sequences. Beyond the fact that these scenes will be set in the Citadel at the End of Time, nothing else is known about this particular Kang variant’s return.

Per Loki’s Season 2 trailer, the titular trickster will also need to contend with the scientific might of Victor Timely. A decidedly more sinister version of Kang, the 20th-century inventor is depicted as showing off his time machine to a crowd, setting the stage for more multiversal fractures as many believe the device will be used to go back in time to alter significant historical events.

Kang Running Wild

Loki Season 2 is expected to pick up immediately where Season 1 concluded as the titular villain-turned-hero is forced to confront the idea that the multiverse is at risk of total collapse due to the violent actions of his variant, Sylvie. With He Who Remains allegedly dead, Loki is tossed back into a reality where his colleagues at the Time Variance Authority have no memory of him and Kang is seemingly openly controlling the organization.

As for Kang himself, rumors continue to swirl that Disney and Marvel Studios are looking to recast Majors after the Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania star was accused of domestic violence, assault, and harassment in early 2023. While Majors will appear in Loki Season 2 it remains unclear whether he will retain the part of Kang in future projects.

Loki Season 2 is slated to premiere on Disney+ on October 6.