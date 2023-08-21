The Marvels Producer Reveals MCU Sequel Will Tackle Hero Worship

The Marvels producer Mary Livanos recently explained how the upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe sequel will explore hero worship between Kamala Khan and Carol Danvers.

During an interview with Total Film (via The Direct), Livanos opened up about Kamala, a.k.a. Ms. Marvel, getting to meet and work alongside her idol, Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel, in The Marvels. She also explained that their relationship is “a bit” similar to the one that developed between Kate Bishop and Clint Barton in the Disney+ series, Hawkeye.

“We all are prone to fall into similar trappings when it comes to hero worship. You think that heroes can fix any problem,” the producer explained. “But in this movie, we actually examine how sometimes decisions you make in an attempt to make things better can sometimes make things worse, and have a cascading effect that spirals out of your control.”

She continued, “So, while we’re seeing Carol Danvers grapple with what has become of her actions, we see that also processed through the eyes of Ms. Marvel. We actually experience forgiveness through the eyes of another person. That can be freeing for the person who might not be able to forgive themselves.”

Who stars in The Marvels?

Brie Larson, Iman Vellani, and Teyonah Parris headline The Marvels, reprising their respective roles from previous MCU media as Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel, Kamala Khan/Ms. Marvel, and Monica Rambeau/Photon. Samuel L. Jackson is also back as Nick Fury, with The Marvels picking up some time after the events of Secret Invasion.

In The Marvels, the three superheroes are forced to work together when their powers become entangled. This leads the trio on a cosmic adventure to uncover the mysterious force sabotaging them. They’ll also contend with the rise of the new Kree warlord, Dar-Benn, played by Zawe Ashton.

Directed by Nia DaCosta, The Marvels hits theaters on Nov. 10.