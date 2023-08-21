Loki, WandaVision, and The Mandalorian Land Physical 4K Releases

A slew of Disney+ favorites, including WandaVision and The Mandalorian, are receiving physical 4K releases with some impressive Steelbooks.

Announced by Disney, the new range Collector’s Edition 4K UHD and Blu-ray releases will feature WandaVision, Loki, and The Mandalorian Season 1 and 2. These editions will come packaged in Steelbook cases that bear art by Attila Szarka as well as concept art cards and never-before-seen bonus features.

While the contents of three of the four collections are still unknown, Disney has shared what fans can expect to find in Marvel Studios’ Loki: The Complete First Season. Aside from all the aforementioned additions, fans will be able to watch Designing the TVA, a guided tour through the set of the show, The Official TVA Orientation Video narrated by Miss Minutes herself, a Gag Reel, a deleted scene wherein Frog Thor is seen attending Loki’s coronation, another deleted scene wherein Loki holds Sylvie hostage against the TVA and Assembled: The Making of Loki.

As for release dates, Marvel Cinematic Universe fans can pick up Loki: The Complete First Season on September 26. WandaVision: The Complete Series arrives on November 28 followed by The Mandalorian: The Complete First Season on December 12, which is also when The Mandalorian: The Complete Second Season arrives.

Loki’s 4K UHD and Blu-ray arrives just ahead of the Trickster god’s return in the second season of his show. The series will further chronicle his adventures through time and space as he rushes to warn others of the threat that is Kang the Conqueror, who has been unleashed partly due to his actions in Season 1. Loki’s second installment arrives on Disney+ on October 6.

In the interim, enthusiasts can rewatch all of the included shows on Disney+ now.