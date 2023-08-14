Ahsoka Video Has Dave Filoni Recount How He & George Lucas Created the Character

A new Ahsoka video has been released ahead of the Disney+ series’ debut later this month. The video features Lucasfilm Executive Creative Director Dave Filoni recalling Ahsoka’s creation alongside George Lucas.

Alongside clips of the series and interviews with other executives and creatives involved with the series, the IGN video has Filoni recall how he and George Lucas made Ahsoka for the 2008 film and animated series Star Wars: The Clone Wars.

Filoni states that The Clone Wars was originally going to be the adventures of a Jedi and a Padawan and that when Anakin became the lead Jedi, George suggested giving him a Padawan. Though Filoni noted that Anakin had no Padawan, Lucas stated that “Anakin has a Padawan,” leading to the character being designed and her voice actress (Ashley Eckstein) being cast.

Check out the Ahsoka video on YouTube below:

Who is writing the Ahsoka series?

Ahsoka is written and executive produced by Dave Filoni, who is best known for his work in two fan-favorite Star Wars animated shows The Clone Wars and Rebels. Set within the same timeline as The Mandalorian, the series revolves around the titular Jedi’s quest across the galaxy as she investigates an emerging threat following the fall of the Empire.

The series is being led by Rosario Dawson, who first portrayed the former Jedi Knight in The Mandalorian Season 2. Joining are Natasha Liu Bordizzo, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Eman Esfandi, and Lars Mikkelsen, who are portraying the respective roles of Rebels characters Sabine Wren, Hera Syndulla, Ezra Bridger, and Grand Admiral Thrawn. Mikkelsen also served as the original voice of the villain in the animated series.

Ahsoka will also introduce franchise newcomers Ivanna Sakhno as Shin Hati, the late Ray Stevenson as Baylan Skoll, and Wes Chatham as Captain Enoch.