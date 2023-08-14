The latest promo for Ahsoka includes a voice-over by Hayden Christensen‘s Anakin Skywalker, providing guidance to his ex-Padawan.

Revealed by the official Star Wars Twitter account, the video itself includes both new and previously-released footage from the upcoming Disney+ series. “As your master, it is my responsibility to prepare you. I will always be there to look out for you… Don’t be afraid. Trust your instincts. I know you can do this, Ahsoka,” says Anakin. It’s currently unknown whether the voiceover is the full extent to which Christensen will feature in the series but the promo does go a bit further in discussing the Jedi that went on to become Darth Vader. In another brief clip, Asokha squares off against Baylan Skoll, who recalls Anakin’s notoriety among the Jedi Order.

In 10 days, a new Jedi will rise.



The two-episode series premiere of #Ahsoka, a Star Wars Original series, arrives August 23 on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/QhgO8i5EfC — Ahsoka (@ahsokaofficial) August 13, 2023

Could Vader Return Again?

Rumors have swirled for months that Christensen would reprise his role as Anakin Skywalker in Ahsoka but these have yet to be verified. Speculation was fueled when the actor donned the character’s robes for a few appearances in Obi-Wan Kenobi, wherein he also played Darth Vader in a few key scenes. For his part, Christensen has said that he would happily feature in Ahsoka to bring a fan-favorite relationship into live-action. Anakin was first paired with his Padawan in The Clone Wars movie, a decision that proved controversial amongst the fanbase but grew in popularity through the success of the Clone Wars TV series.

Ahsoka follows the titular character, played by Rosario Dawson, as she continues to hunt across the galaxy for any trace of Grand Admiral Thrawn. Serving as a continuation of both The Mandalorian and Star Wars Rebels, the Disney+ series will feature the live-action debut of several characters, including Sabine Wren and the aforementioned Thrawn.

Ahsoka is set to premiere on Disney+ on Aug. 23.