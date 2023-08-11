Ahsoka Teaser Trailer Previews Star Wars Series’ Lightsaber Battles

A new Ahsoka teaser trailer has been released, showing Ahsoka and Sabine as they use their lightsaber skills in different combat situations in the Disney+ series.

What happens in the new Ahsoka teaser trailer?

The video shows Sabine facing off against Shin Hati in a lightsaber duel, then flashes back to Ahsoka as she trains Sabine using wooden sticks. After showing more of the series’ antagonists, the trailer has Baylan Skoll note that Anakin Skywalker, Ahsoka’s former master, spoke highly of her, leading the two into a fierce lightsaber clash.

Check out the new Ahsoka teaser trailer below:

Ahsoka is written and executive produced by Dave Filoni, who is best known for his work in two fan-favorite Star Wars animated shows The Clone Wars and Rebels. Set within the same timeline as The Mandalorian, the series revolves around the titular Jedi’s quest across the galaxy as she investigates an emerging threat following the fall of the Empire.

The series is being led by Rosario Dawson, who first portrayed the former Jedi Knight in The Mandalorian Season 2. Joining are Natasha Liu Bordizzo, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Eman Esfandi, and Lars Mikkelsen, who are portraying the respective roles of Rebels characters Sabine Wren, Hera Syndulla, Ezra Bridger, and Grand Admiral Thrawn. Mikkelsen also served as the original voice of the villain in the animated series.

Ahsoka will also introduce franchise newcomers Ivanna Sakhno as Shin Hati, the late Ray Stevenson as Baylan Skoll, and Wes Chatham as Captain Enoch.