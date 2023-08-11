Star Trek: Strange New Worlds showrunners Henry Alonso Myers and Akiva Goldsman promise fans that more characters from The Original Series could feature in future seasons.

The producing duo explained that the longer Strange New Worlds runs, the higher the chance that some familiar crew members, played by different actors, will show up. “The longer we stay on the air — do we still say that? — the longer we stream, the longer we do whatever it is we do to let people watch us, the more likely it becomes,” Goldsman said to Variety. “Given our druthers — because Henry and I are both greedy and gluttons for punishment — we’d go right into the TOS era and see what happens. So, if we’re around long enough, sure.”

Myers elaborated that while fans can get excited to see characters they recognize from The Original Series, they shouldn’t be surprised if they don’t behave quite as they remember. “We’re not telling the story of who they are [in the future], we’re telling the story of who they are now,” the showrunner said. “They don’t know who they’re going to be. That is the unique opportunity of our show that allows us to tell these stories in ways that they haven’t been told before.”

Pike and Kirk, Together Again

Set years before the events of Star Trek: The Original Series, Strange New Worlds follows Captain Christopher Pike, who served as the leader of the USS Enterprise before James T. Kirk. Pike himself appeared fleetingly in The Original Series but SNW’s first season fleshed out his character, giving him a crew of his own. Despite this focus on fresh faces, the Paramount+ show also features a handful of established characters including Spock and Kirk, played by Ethan Peck and Paul Wesley respectively.

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Seasons 1 and 2 are available to stream on Paramount+.