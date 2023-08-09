Agatha: Coven of Chaos Reportedly Won’t Include a Mephisto Appearance

The upcoming Disney+ series Agatha: Coven of Chaos will apparently not feature an appearance from the famous Marvel demon Mephisto.

Will Mephisto be mentioned in Agatha: Coven of Chaos?

Insider CanWeGetSomeToast posted a scoop to their Instagram (via ComicBookMovie) about the Marvel Cinematic Universe series. The post states that Mephisto will not make any sort of physical appearance in the series, but will be mentioned. The mention will be involving Agatha’s son — Nicholas Scratch. This comes after reports of Mephisto appearing in another Marvel Disney+ series — the Dominique Thorne-led show Ironheart.

You can view the Instagram post below:

In Marvel’s comics, Mephisto is a demon and enemy of characters like Ghost Rider and Spider-Man. He was at the center of the much-maligned Spider-Man story “One More Day,” which saw Mephisto save the life of Aunt May. In exchange, Mary Jane’s memories of Peter and their marriage were erased entirely.

Agatha: Coven of Chaos will star Kathryn Hahn as she reprises her villainous role of Agatha Harkness from WandaVision. When we last saw the character, Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch had trapped her mind in the role of Agatha — Wanda’s quirky neighbor in the Hex-altered town of Westview.

The series will also see the return of Emma Caulfield Ford and Debra Jo Rupp, who are reprising their roles as Westview residents. They will be joined by MCU newcomers Emmy nominee Aubrey Plaza, Joe Locke Ali Ahn, Maria Dizzia, Sasheer Zamata, and Patti LuPone.