Ms. Marvel Honored With 2023 TCA Award

The Ms. Marvel television series has been honored by the Television Critics Association (TCA) as one of the best shows of the year.

What Award Did Ms. Marvel Win?

Marvel announced the win on the company website. Ms. Marvel was the winner of the 2023 award in the new category of Outstanding Achievement in Family Programming. This is a new award created by the TCA this year, dedicated to shows aimed at older youths.

The TCA, which celebrates its 39th anniversary this year, previously presented an award for Outstanding Achievement in Youth Programming. This award covered all shows aimed at minors and teenagers. This year, the TCA elected to present two awards, better reflecting the more focused scope of modern television.

In addition to Outstanding Achievement in Family Programming, there is a new Outstanding Achievement in Children’s Programming category. Disney also won this inaugural award, which was presented to Bluey.

Beyond being a major accolade for the Ms. Marvel show, it is also a notable achievement for Marvel Studios. While the studio’s television productions have won multiple awards, they’ve mostly been in more specialized niche areas. For instance, Marvel Studios has won two Hugo Awards and 39 Saturn Awards to date. These awards are dedicated to science fiction and fantasy works.

The TCA typically honors more intellectual fare, but this is not the first time they’ve recognized a comic book show. In 2020, the HBO Max adaptation of Watchmen won multiple TCA awards. These included Outstanding Achievement in Movies, Miniseries, and Specials, Outstanding New Program, and Program of the Year. Regina King also earned the award for Individual Achievement in Drama for her performance as Sister Night.

This win is well-timed, coming on the heels of Ms. Marvel’s premiere on ABC. The show was originally produced for Disney+, however, it is now being aired on network television to build up interest in the next MCU film, The Marvels.