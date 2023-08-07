McDonald’s & Loki Season 2 Collab Teased by Restaurant

Major fast food restaurant chain McDonald’s could be teasing a collaboration with Marvel Studios for Loki Season 2.

How did McDonald’s tease a Loki Season 2 collab?

A new tweet from the official McDonald’s Twitter account, which has the caption “no spoilers,” features appearances and mentions of the restaurant in a variety of television shows, from Seinfeld to The Devil Is a Part-Timer. Towards the end of the video, a brief shot of Loki and Sylvie in a McDonald’s from Loki Season 2 is shown before quickly cutting out with the text “8.14.23.”

A follow-up tweet from the chain included a McDonald’s bag with text stating, “OPENING 8.14.23,” further suggesting some sort of announcement will drop a week from today.

Check out the tweets below:

Loki Season 2 is set to premiere on Disney+ on October 6 and stars Tom Hiddleston, Sophia Di Martino, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Wunmi Mosaku, Eugene Cordero, Rafael Casal, Tara Strong, Kate Dickie, Liz Carr, Neil Ellice, with Jonathan Majors, Ke Huy Quan, and Owen Wilson.

Fans last saw the God of Mischief during the Season 1 finale. In the episode, he found himself trapped in another alternate reality of the TVA, after parting ways with Sylvie who killed Majors’ He Who Remains. Loki Season 2 is directed by Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead, who recently helmed the Moon Knight series. The duo will be replacing Kate Herron, who will still remain on the project as its producer.

Season 2 hails from head writer and executive producer Eric Martin. The new installment will be executive produced by Martin, Hiddleston, and Season 1 head writer Michael Waldron.