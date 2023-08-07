Ahsoka Character Posters Feature New & Familiar Faces

By Spencer Legacy

Several new Ahsoka character posters were revealed online earlier today, previewing some of the Star Wars series’ most important characters.

Both sets of three posters were shown on the official Star Wars Twitter account, with each focusing on one character from the Disney+ show. Rosario Dawson’s Ahsoka Tano, Mary Elizabeth Winstead’s Hera Syndulla, Natasha Liu Bordizzo’s Sabine Wren, the late Ray Stevenson’s Baylan Skoll, Ivanna Sakhno’s Shin Hati, and Diana Lee Inosanto’s Morgan Elsbeth each have a poster of their own.

Check out the Ahsoka character posters below:

Ahsoka is written and executive produced by Dave Filoni, who is best known for his work in two fan-favorite Star Wars animated shows The Clone Wars and Rebels. Set within the same timeline as The Mandalorian, the series revolves around the titular Jedi’s quest across the galaxy as she investigates an emerging threat following the fall of the Empire.

The series is being led by Rosario Dawson, who first portrayed the former Jedi Knight in The Mandalorian Season 2. Joining are Natasha Liu Bordizzo, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Eman Esfandi, and Lars Mikkelsen, who are portraying the respective roles of Rebels characters Sabine Wren, Hera Syndulla, Ezra Bridger, and Grand Admiral Thrawn. Mikkelsen also served as the original voice of the villain in the animated series.

Ahsoka will also introduce franchise newcomers Ivanna Sakhno as Shin Hati, the late Ray Stevenson as Baylan Skoll and Wes Chatham as Captain Enoch.

