James Gunn Reveals Creature Commandos Episode Count

DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn revealed Creature Commandos Season 1 consists of seven episodes.

Per The Direct, the filmmaker and producer confirmed the episode count on his personal Threads account before sharing a little more insight into the project. Gunn further confirmed that all the voice recording for the show’s first season has been completed. Details on how production is going amid the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strike are currently unknown, but DC Studios has yet to make any announcements regarding the state of Creature Commandos.

Creature Commandos is billed as the first installment in Gunn and Peter Safran‘s rebooted DC Universe. The R-rated animated series follows a team of classic monsters that form a covert team of operatives dispatched by the United States government to complete missions deemed too dangerous for standard humans. Led by Rick Flag Sr., whose son goes on to lead the Suicide Squad.

Going Commando With the Creatures

Details on Creature Commandos’ plot are still scarce but Gunn has unveiled several prominent actors who will be lending their vocal talents to the series’ cast. Frank Grillo is set to play Rick Flag Sr. alongside David Harbour’s Eric Frankenstein. The show will also star Indira Varma as the Bride, Alan Tudyk as Dr. Phosphorous, Maria Bakalova as Princess Ilana Rostovic, and Sean Gunn as G.I. Robot and Weasel, a character he originally played in Gunn’s The Suicide Squad movie. It’s also confirmed that Creature Commandos will eventually crossover with Waller, another in-development DC show that will focus on Amanda Waller, the in-universe creator and sponsor of the Suicide Squad.

Creature Commandos does not currently have a release date, but Gunn has confirmed the series will drop before his film Superman: Legacy, which is currently slated for July 11, 2025.