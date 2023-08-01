Star Wars: Ahsoka Confirms the Identity of the Show’s New Inquisitor

Star Wars has confirmed the identity of the mysterious masked lightsaber wielder who appears in Ahsoka.

Per an official entry on Star Wars’ official website, the character is simply named Marrok and while they are equipped with what appears to be the armor of an Inquisitor, that life is long behind them. “The mysterious Marrok now works as a mercenary hired by Morgan Elsbeth to carry out dark deeds. Fully encased in battered battle armor, the warrior still carries a red double-bladed saber with a circular hilt,” reads the description. While the hired warrior’s motivations are still unknown, it’s likely that they’ll be working on bringing Grand Admiral Thrawn back into the galaxy given that The Mandalorian Season 2 established that as Morgan Elsbeth’s main pursuit.

Debunking Star Wars Fan Theories

Revealed in Ahsoka’s first trailer, Marrok’s identity was kept a secret from fans, prompting rampant speculation from the community. A popular theory, which has now been debunked, is that the series would reintroduce Galen Marek, Darth Vader’s secret apprentice from the Star Wars: The Force Unleashed video games. Following Disney’s acquisition of Lucasfilm, Marek is now regarded as part of the so-called “Legends” canon, which is not officially part of the core universe. Recent Star Wars projects have made an effort to re-establish older pieces of lore into the current canon, including the Dark Troopers, which first appeared in the video game Dark Forces, in The Mandalorian Season 2, and Grand Admiral Thrawn, most notable for his antagonistic role in the novel Heir to the Empire, returning in Star Wars Rebels.

Ahsoka will follow the fan-favorite Force-user as she embarks on a quest to find and thwart Thrawn’s attempts at resurrecting the Empire. The show will feature the live-action debut of several Rebels characters, including Sabine Wren and Hera Syndulla, while also tying into the ongoing saga of The Mandalorian.

Ahsoka premieres on Disney+ on August 23.