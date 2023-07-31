Jonathan Frakes Is Pushing for Star Trek: Legacy: ‘They Can’t Deny the Fan Reaction’

Jonathan Frakes is very hopeful that Paramount will eventually greenlight Star Trek: Legacy. Per Variety, the Star Trek veteran threw his full support behind the spinoff idea pitched by Picard showrunner Terry Matales, insisting that there’s more than enough interest from fans to pursue the story.

“I think they can’t deny not only the fan reaction, but the fact that the numbers put the show at the Top 10 on the streaming charts. And that season of Star Trek: Picard was arguably among the best seasons of any Star Trek — I think we all agree on that,” Frakes explained. “I mean, Star Trek fans are loyal. It’s not millions and millions of people, and it’s not the youngest fandom in the world…”

Frakes, who has played the role of William Riker across several incarnations of Star Trek, further insisted that he has no doubts that Star Trek: Legacy will manifest in some form one day. “I am an eternal optimist, and I believe in a perfect world, they will find the assets and the energy and hire Terry to put together this Legacy show and that will, in fact, come to fruition,” the actor concluded.

What is Star Trek: Legacy?

Originally pitched on social media by Matales, Star Trek: Legacy was envisioned as a continuation of The Next Generation set after the events of Picard. The Paramount+ series, which saw most of the TNG cast reprise their respective roles for Season 3, concludes with a one-year time jump ostensibly setting the stage for another series as Captain Seven of Nine takes command of the U.S.S. Enterprise-G alongside Jack Crusher, Picard’s son, embarking on his assignment in the field.

Matales has insisted that there are currently no plans to develop Star Trek: Legacy, insisting that Paramount has enough series in the works as it is. Despite this, many fans have encouraged the showrunner to pursue the idea further.

Star Trek: Picard is currently streaming on Paramount+.