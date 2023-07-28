Star Wars Reveals the Identity of Obi-Wan Kenobi’s Disheveled Clone

After months of fan speculation, Star Wars has revealed the identity of the down-on-his clone trooper who appeared in Obi-Wan Kenobi.

Per The Direct, the new Star Wars Dawn of the Republic The Visual Guide confirms that Temuera Morrison‘s bearded clone, who briefly begs Obi-Wan for any spare credits, is named Nax. While his last name is not provided, his character entry further reveals that he served in several battles across the Clone Wars, fighting on Teth, Umbara, and Christophsis. Despite his dedication to the 501st Legion, Nax was ultimately forced to retire from the Republic’s forces due to severe injuries.

Since his last battle, time was not kind to Nax. The guide elaborates that the trooper’s health is suffering due to age acceleration. A common side-effect of their creation, clones are estimated to age twice as fast as normal humans with the process speeding up the older they get. Nax’s diagram also confirms that he still physically carries the wounds of his past as shrapnel is still buried in his legs.

Morrison’s Star Wars Legacy

While Morrison’s appearance in Obi-Wan Kenobi came as a shock to many fans, the actor is widely recognized for being a staple of the Star Wars franchise. The actor was originally cast as Jango Fett, the bounty hunter on which the Republic’s clone army was based, and the father of Boba Fett, making his first appearance in Star Wars Episode II: Attack of the Clones. He would later appear as multiple clone troopers in Episode III: Revenge of the Sith and even redubbed Boba Fett’s lines in the 2004 DVD re-releases of the original Star Wars trilogy.

Since then, Morrison has been the go-to person to play Boba Fett, reprising the role for the Disney+ series The Book of Boba Fett. Fans wondering when to next expect him to feature in the galaxy far, far away and look forward to Ahsoka. The Disney+ series is rumored to feature Morrison playing the role of the live-action Captain Rex.

Obi-Wan Kenobi and The Book of Boba Fett are available to stream on Disney+.