Secret Invasion Finale Clip Teases Nick Fury’s Last Stand

Marvel Studios has released an official clip from the fast-approaching finale of its Disney+ limited series Secret Invasion.

The clip shows a sickly Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) confronting the villainous Gravik (Kingsley Ben-Adir). Fury struggles to take his pills before accidentally dropping them on the floor, where they fall through a grate. Gravik disposes of the surviving pills and instead offers a drink to Fury, who accepts. As Fury sips from the flask, Gravik mockingly makes a toast to “the last stand of the great Nick Fury.”

Check out the official clip from Secret Invasion Episode 6 below:

Despite his grim predicament, it seems likely that Fury will live to fight another day. After all, Secret Invasion Episode 5 revealed that the former S.H.I.E.L.D. director has an ace up his sleeve in the form of the Harvest. Furthermore, promotional material for Marvel Studios’ upcoming film The Marvels prominently features Fury — seemingly in perfect health, no less. The Marvels is due to hit the big screen this November as a sequel to 2019’s Captain Marvel (itself a rather Fury-heavy film).

Marvel Studios’ Secret Invasion reaches its grand finale

Before The Marvels, however, there’s still the matter of wrapping up Secret Invasion’s story. The Disney+ series is based on the 2008 Marvel Comics storyline of the same name by Brian Michael Bendis and Leinil Francis Yu. It centers on Nick Fury as he works to prevent a group of rogue Skrulls from covertly conquering Earth and claiming it as their own. These Skrulls are led by the aforementioned Gravik, who has long had a bone to pick with Fury.

The first five episodes of Marvel Studios’ Secret Invasion are currently streaming on Disney+. The sixth and final episode arrives tomorrow, July 26.