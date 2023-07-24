Gen V Teaser Trailer Introduces Vought’s Next-Generation Heroes

Amazon Studios has finally dropped the Gen V teaser trailer for its college-set The Boys spin-off, featuring a preview of Vought’s next-generation superheroes. The series is scheduled to make its debut on September 29 with the first three episodes. It will then be followed by weekly episodes, leading up to the epic season finale on Friday, November 3.

The video introduces the Freshmen class of Godolkin University consisting of bright superpowered students who are competing with each other for the school’s highly coveted top ranking. However, their college life will get more complicated once the university’s dark secrets come to light.

Check out the Gen V teaser trailer below (watch more trailers):

Who’s the Cast of Gen V?

Gen V stars Jaz Sinclair, Chance Perdomo, Lizze Broadway, Shelley Conn, Maddie Phillips, London Thor, Derek Luh, Asa Germann, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Sean Patrick Thomas, and Marco Pigossi, with guest stars Clancy Brown and Jason Ritter. Supernatural’s Jensen Ackles also confirmed that he along with other The Boys cast members will appear in the spin-off including Jessie T. Usher, Claudia Doumit, Colby Minifie, and P.J. Byrne.

“From the world of The Boys comes Gen V, which explores the training of the first generation of superheroes to know about Compound V, and that their powers were injected into them, rather than God-given. These young, competitive heroes put their physical and moral boundaries to the test, competing for the school’s highly coveted top ranking. They quickly come to learn that ambition comes with sacrifice, and the difference between right and wrong is not as clear as they once believed. When the university’s dark secrets come to light, the students must come to grips with what type of heroes they are going to become.”

Gen V is executive produced by showrunners Michele Fazekas and Tara Butters. It hails from Sony Pictures Television Studios and Amazon Studios, in association with Kripke Enterprises, Point Grey Pictures, and Original Film.

Executive producers are Eric Kripke, Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, James Weaver, Neal H. Moritz, Ori Marmur, Pavun Shetty, Ken Levin, Jason Netter, Garth Ennis, Darick Robertson, Craig Rosenberg, Zak Schwartz, Erica Rosbe, Michaela Starr, Loreli Alanís, and Brant Engelstein.