Invincible Creator Reveals Which Actor He Desperately Wants on the Show

Invincible co-creator and executive producer Robert Kirkman desperately wants Bryan Cranston on the show.

Per ABC News, Kirkman responded to a query about which famous actors he wasn’t able to land for the series’ second season, noting that Cranston was his top choice for an unspecified role. Unfortunately, the Breaking Bad star was unable to commit to Invincible. “I believe him — he’s Bryan Cranston,” Kirkman said. Despite this, the franchise creator also promised fans that he plans on remaining in touch with Cranston should the actor’s schedule ever open up.

Invincible Season 2 Is Going Bigger and Better

While Heisenberg may not be joining Mark Grayson and his ultra-violent adventures, Invincible Season 2 is packing an impressive voice cast regardless. Returning actors, including Steven Yeun, Sandra Oh, Zazie Beetz, and J.K. Simmons, will be joined by the likes of Ben Schwartz, Tatiana Maslany, Tim Robinson, Chloe Bennet, Sterling K. Brown, and a host of others.

Yet the voice actor Kirkman is most excited about is Peter Cullen, the long-time voice actor behind Optimus Prime. “I never cried so much,” the creator said, recalling his reaction to learning the Transformers veteran had signed up for Invincible.

Based on the highly-successful comic book series created by Kirkman, Ryan Ottley, and Cory Walker, Invincible follows Mark Grayson (Yeun) as he learns to use his powers as the son of the world’s most powerful superhero Omni-Man (Simmons). Despite their close connection, Mark ultimately learns that his father is harboring a dark secret that could have severe ramifications for the entire world.

While the Prime Video series makes some substantial changes to the source material, it nonetheless earned rave reviews from fans and critics for its sharp presentation and writing.

Invincible Season 1 is available to stream on Prime Video. Season 2 is slated to arrive on November 3, 2023.