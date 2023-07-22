DC Heroes United: Interactive Streaming Series From Genvid Announced

Genvid Entertainment has announced DC Heroes United, a new interactive streaming series that allows viewers to decide the fates of their favorite heroes and villains.

DC Heroes United is licensed by Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment on behalf of DC. The Genvid streaming series centers on the “all-new Justice League of Earth-212, where the audience watching will determine what kind of Super Heroes our characters will become.” Acclaimed comic book artist Terry Dodson (Harley Quinn, Wonder Woman) is also working closely with Genvid on the project.

What to expect from DC Heroes United

Genvid elaborated, “Fans determine how Superman, Wonder Woman and Batman work together and whether they succeed or fail — leading up to the very formation of the Justice League. The entire canonical story of DC Heroes United is up to the participating audience to decide. And the outcomes of their choices will be forever imprinted in DC canon … When the story of Earth-212 begins, our favorite Super Heroes and Super-Villains remain in the shadows, largely unknown to one another and mostly serving as legend and rumor to civilians. The appearance of the magical Tower of Fate in Gotham City thrusts these fledgling heroes into the spotlight — together and in opposition.”

DC Heroes United allows viewers to “make choices of morality, leadership and sacrifice on behalf of its leads. Viewers will decide whether The Dark Knight and Man of Steel work well together, whether they trust one another, and how much. How Batman responds to Wonder Woman and Superman fighting crime in Gotham City. Whether Lex Luthor gives into his darker desires. And ultimately, who fights for good, evil, or themselves, and why … A story whose decisions become immutable DC multiverse canon, DC Heroes United will feature a plethora of DC Comic Super Heroes and Super-Villains beyond the Trinity.”

Genvid Entertainment’s execs discuss the new series

“For nearly a century, DC fans like me have debated what hero would win in a fight, what hero was right, or how they would lead the Justice League,” Genvid CEO Jacob Navok said. “Now, we give you the chance to be part of every critical decision from day one, and with incredible storyline and graphical fidelity across everywhere you can watch streaming video. We’re proud to partner with DC and Piranha Games (developers of Mechwarrior) to bring this experience to fans worldwide.”

“This will be like the ‘Death in the Family’ audience decision about Jason Todd, but on a massive, global scale. Fan decisions will determine irreversible outcomes for these classic heroes and villains as you, the audience, shape the canon of Earth-212,” Chief Creative Officer Stephan Bugaj added. “How this universe’s Justice League confronts problems, relates to each other, and develops into a team is up to its fans and no one knows what all the final outcomes will be, including we the creators.”

Genvid Entertainment will announce additional details regarding DC Heroes United’s launch at a later date. Check out the series’ website here.