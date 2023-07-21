Andor Season 2 Shutting Down Shooting for Actors Strike

Andor Season 2 is shutting down production as a result of the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike that began last week.

How close was Andor Season 2 to wrapping?

Deadline has reported that the Star Wars series is “just weeks away” from wrapping, but will shut down production likely prior to finishing due to the SAG-AFTRA strike. The outlet notes that the show is currently still in production without its SAG-AFTRA cast members at Pinewood Studios and will keep going with actors who are part of British acting union Equity until it is no longer able to.

Premiering in 2022, Andor is the prequel and spin-off series to Rogue One: A Star Wars Story starring Diego Luna as Cassian Andor. The series chronicles Cassian’s journey from petty thief to rebel spy who transforms into an integral part of the Rebellion, as seen in Rogue One.

Andor is created by Tony Gilroy, who also serves as the showrunner and co-writer. Besides Luna, Andor stars Kyle Soller, Adria Arjona, Fiona Shaw, Stellan Skarsgård, Denise Gough, Genevieve O’Reilly, Faye Marsay, and Varada Sethu.

The 12-episode sophomore season will wrap up the series. It is scheduled to be released sometime in 2024, though that date could be adjusted depending on the length of the writers and actors strikes.