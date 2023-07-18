Secret Invasion Clip Features G’iah & Priscilla Teaming Up

A new Secret Invasion clip from the Disney+ Marvel Cinematic Universe series’ fifth episode has been released, showing a team-up between G’iah and Priscilla.

The clip shows Emilia Clarke’s G’iah and Charlayne Woodard’s Priscilla uniting to fend off armed invaders with their own weaponry. The duo cover one another during reloads as they wipe out quite a few gunmen in tomorrow’s episode.

Check out the new Secret Invasion clip below:

Secret Invasion hails from head writer Kyle Bradstreet and director Ali Selim. The series features the return of MCU vets Samuel L. Jackson, Ben Mendelsohn, Cobie Smulders, Martin Freeman, and Don Cheadle, as they reprise their respective roles as Nick Fury, Talos, Maria Hill, Everett Ross, and Rhodey. Joining them are Emilia Clarke, Olivia Colman, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Dermot Mulroney, Killian Scott, and more.

“In Secret Invasion, set in the present-day MCU, Fury learns of a clandestine invasion of Earth by a faction of shapeshifting Skrulls,” reads the logline. “Fury joins his allies, including Everett Ross, Maria Hill, and the Skrull Talos, who has made a life for himself on Earth. Together they race against time to thwart an imminent Skrull invasion and save humanity.”

Executive producers are Selim, Bradstreet, Kevin Feige, Jonathan Schwartz, Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Brad Winderbaum, Brian Tucker, Jennifer L. Booth, Allana Williams, and Brant Englestein.