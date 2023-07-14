Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures Sets Disney+ Return Date

Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures is officially set to return to Disney Junior and Disney+ with new episodes this August.

On Twitter, the official Star Wars account announced that Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures would premiere a fresh batch of episodes on Wednesday, Aug. 2. The account also revealed a teaser trailer for the new episodes, highlighting the adventures the animated series’ Jedi younglings will go on later this summer.

The Epic Journey Continues ?



Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures returns with new episodes August 2 on @DisneyPlus and @DisneyJunior! pic.twitter.com/MLlL2U8fpp — Star Wars (@starwars) July 13, 2023

What Is Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures about?

Directed by Elliot M. Bour, Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures is an animated series aimed at a preschool audience. The show is set during the High Republic era — 200 years before the events of the 1999 film Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace. It follows a group of Jedi younglings as they learn the ways of the Force, uncovering life lessons along the way.

The three main younglings in question are Kai Brightstar (Jamaal Avery Jr.), Lys Solay (Juliet Donenfeld), and Nubs (Dee Bradley Baker). There’s also their pilot friend Nash Durango (Emma Berman) and her trusty droid RJ-83 (Jonathan Lipow). The Jedi Masters who serve as the younglings’ mentors include Zia Zanna (Nasim Pedrad) and franchise staple Yoda (Piotr Michael). Meanwhile, Trey Diaz Murphy voices the pirate known as Taborr Val Dorn.

Young Jedi Adventures initially debuted on YouTube this past March as a series of six animated shorts. The full show premiered on Disney+ and Disney Junior on May 4 (i.e. Star Wars Day). At the time of writing, a total of seven episodes have aired, each consisting of two segments. All seven episodes dropped on Disney+ on May 4. They aired weekly on Disney Junior through June 9. Season 1 will run for 25 episodes in total.

Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures is currently streaming on Disney+.