Gen V Release Date Window Set for The Boys Spin-off Series

Prime Video has given the upcoming The Boys spin-off series, Gen V, a release window.

Prime Video posted a video on its Twitter account highlighting a number of upcoming series coming soon to the streaming service. Among these titles is Gen V, the long-awaited superhero series spinning out of The Boys. The video gives Gen V a September release window, though the exact date the series will premiere has not been revealed at this time.

Gen V, also known as The Boys: Gen V, is developed by Craig Rosenberg, Evan Goldberg, and Eric Kripke. The series features a cast including Jay Sinclair, Chance Perdomo, Lizze Broadway, Maddie Phillips, Derek Luh, Asa Germann, and Shelley Conn.

Additionally, Gen V will feature appearances from a number of characters featured in The Boys, including Jessie T. Usher as A-Train/Reggie Franklin, Jensen Ackles as Soldier Boy, and Colby Minifie as Ashley Barrett.

How Does Gen V Connect to The Boys?

Gen V and the fourth season of The Boys, which does not yet have a release date, are set at the same time period, with the spin-off series largely taking place at a school run by Vought International. At this school, young superheroes find themselves being tested and trained to become Vought’s new generation of leaders, although they may quickly find out the gig isn’t all they imagined it would be.

Gen V is based on a storyline featured in Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson’s The Boys comics titled “We Gotta Go Now.” In the storyline, Hughie Campbell (played by Jack Quaid in The Boys series) is tasked to infiltrate a group of adolescent and immature superheroes known as the G-Men. Hughie quickly learns some disturbing secrets about the up-and-coming “heroes” while also being exposed to several other Vought teams, including the G-Force, G-Style, and more.

Gen V releases in Sept. 2023 from Prime Video.