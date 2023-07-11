Ahsoka Trailer Previews Disney+ Star Wars Show

Disney has released the official Ahsoka trailer, which will debut on Disney+ on August 23, 2023.

“Set after the fall of the Empire, Ahsoka follows the former Jedi knight Ahsoka Tano as she investigates an emerging threat to a vulnerable galaxy,” reads the official description.

Check out the Ahsoka trailer below:

Rosario Dawson stars as Ahsoka Tano in the limited series after the character made her live-action debut in The Mandalorian. Joining Dawson is Natasha Liu Bordizzo as Sabine Wren and Hayden Christensen as Anakin Skywalker, Mary Elizabeth Winstead as Hera Syndulla, and Ray Stevenson.

The limited series is written by Dave Filoni, who executive produces along with Jon Favreau and Kathleen Kennedy. No additional details about the project have been released.