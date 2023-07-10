James Gunn Reveals When the DCU’s Vigilante Will Return

DC Studios head James Gunn recently revealed when fans can expect to see Peacemaker breakout character Vigilante again in the DC Universe.

On the new social media platform Threads (via Reddit), Gunn was asked when fans will see Vigilante again. “Probably before Peacemaker Season 2,” the DC Studios boss responded. Vigilante made his DCU debut in the first season of Peacemaker, which premiered on HBO Max in January 2022. He is portrayed by Freddie Stroma, who before Peacemaker was perhaps best known for playing Cormac McLaggen in the Harry Potter film series.

Which DCU projects could Vigilante appear in before Peacemaker Season 2?

Gunn previously confirmed that he will begin production on Peacemaker Season 2 immediately after he is finished with Superman: Legacy — the first film in the rebooted DCU timeline. With Creature Commandos and Waller set to premiere on Max before Superman: Legacy in 2024, that leaves three potential DCU projects for Vigilante to appear in before Peacemaker Season 2.

Since Creature Commandos and Waller will feature characters from Peacemaker, like Viola Davis’ Amanda Waller, it is more likely that Vigilante will pop up in one of those shows than in Superman: Legacy, which will introduce new versions of the Man of Steel and Lois Lane, as well as the superhero team, The Authority.

What is Peacemaker?

Peacemaker is a spinoff of Gunn’s 2021 DC film The Suicide Squad starring John Cena, who returns from The Suicide Squad as Christopher Smith/Peacemaker. Season 1 of the superhero series finds Peacemaker on a mission with the A.R.G.U.S. black ops squad Project Butterfly to identify and eliminate parasitic butterfly-like creatures who have taken over human bodies around the world. Gunn wrote all eight Season 1 episodes and also directed five episodes, with Jody Hill, Rosemary Rodriguez, and Brad Anderson each handling one of the remaining episodes. A second season was ordered in February 2022, with Gunn set to write and direct all episodes.

