Secret Invasion: Emilia Clarke Hints at G’iah’s MCU Future

Following the third episode premiere of Secret Invasion, it was revealed that Emilia Clarke‘s Gi’ah has become the latest casualty of Gravik’s revenge against Nick Fury and Talos. This comes after the surprising death of Cobie Smulders’ Maria Hill during the Disney+ series’ first episode.

However, this might not be the end for Gi’ah’s MCU future. In the latest Secret Invasion promo video, Clarke shares her reaction to the events of Episode 3. This seemingly hints the acclaimed actress may still appear in the remaining three episodes of the limited series.

Check out Secret Invasion promo video below (watch more trailers):

Watch as the cast reacts to Episode Three of Marvel Studios' #SecretInvasion, now streaming on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/uddLsIxh9G — Secret Invasion (@SecretInvasion) July 7, 2023

Who’s in Secret Invasion?

Secret Invasion hails from head writer Kyle Bradstreet and director Ali Selim. The series features the return of MCU vets Samuel L. Jackson, Ben Mendelsohn, Cobie Smulders, Martin Freeman, and Don Cheadle, as they reprise their respective roles as Nick Fury, Talos, Maria Hill, Everett Ross, Rhodey. Joining them are Emilia Clarke, Olivia Colman, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Dermot Mulrone, Killian Scott, and more.

“In Secret Invasion, set in the present-day MCU, Fury learns of a clandestine invasion of Earth by a faction of shapeshifting Skrulls,” reads the logline. “Fury joins his allies, including Everett Ross, Maria Hill, and the Skrull Talos, who has made a life for himself on Earth. Together they race against time to thwart an imminent Skrull invasion and save humanity.”

Executive producers are Selim, Bradstreet, Kevin Feige, Jonathan Schwartz, Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Brad Winderbaum, Brian Tucker, Jennifer L. Booth, Allana Williams, and Brant Englestein.