My Adventures With Superman Clip Gives Clark a Sailor Moon-Esque Transformation

A new official clip from My Adventures With Superman highlights Clark Kent’s transformation into the Man of Steel.

Adult Swim shared the clip in question mere hours ahead of the show’s premiere tonight at midnight. In it, mild-mannered Clark Kent changes into his Superman outfit in a scene highly evocative of the iconic transformation sequences featured in Sailor Moon. This homage is hardly surprising, given the fact that My Adventures With Superman is a show that wears its anime influence on its big blue sleeve. The clip concludes with Ma Kent making some last-minute adjustments to her son’s superhero garb.

Check out the new clip from My Adventures With Superman below:

My Adventures With Superman arrives on Adult Swim

My Adventures With Superman is a “serialized coming-of-age story catching up with twenty-somethings Clark Kent, the bright and driven Lois Lane, and their best friend Jimmy Olsen as they begin to discover who they are and everything they can accomplish together as an investigative reporting team at the Daily Planet.”

The DC animated series stars Jack Quaid, Alice Lee, and Ishmel Sahid as Clark, Lois, and Jimmy, respectively. It “follows Clark as he builds his secret identity as Superman and explores his own mysterious origins. Lois, on her way to becoming a star reporter, teams up with photographer Jimmy Olsen to break the stories that matter. All the while, Clark and Lois are falling in love … as Lois gets closer and closer to uncovering his secret identity! Our trio share adventures, take down bad guys, stumble over secrets, and discover what it means to be heroes in their own right.”

My Adventures With Superman premieres on Adult Swim with back-to-back episodes on Thursday, July 6 at midnight. New episodes will air one at a time every subsequent Thursday night. Episodes will be available to stream on Max the Friday after their broadcast debut.