Secret Invasion Video Shows MCU Cast Playing ‘Pastry or Prop’

By Maggie Dela Paz

Marvel Studios has dropped a fun (and tasty) new Secret Invasion video. It features the main cast of its latest Disney+ series, including Marvel Cinematic Universe vets Samuel L. Jackson, Cobie Smulders, and Ben Mendelsohn. They join franchise newcomer Emilia Clarke for an all-star game of “Pastry or Prop,” in which they guess if items presented to them are made of cake or not.

The series will return this Wednesday, July 5. The third episode is directed by Ali Selim from a script written by Roxanne Paredes and Brian Tucker.

Who’s the Cast of Secret Invasion?

Secret Invasion hails from head writer Kyle Bradstreet and director Ali Selim. The series features the return of MCU vets Samuel L. Jackson, Ben Mendelsohn, Cobie Smulders, Martin Freeman, and Don Cheadle, as they reprise their respective roles as Nick Fury, Talos, Maria Hill, Everett Ross, Rhodey. Joining them are Emilia Clarke, Olivia Colman, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Dermot Mulrone, Killian Scott, and more.

“In Secret Invasion, set in the present-day MCU, Fury learns of a clandestine invasion of Earth by a faction of shapeshifting Skrulls,” reads the logline. “Fury joins his allies, including Everett Ross, Maria Hill, and the Skrull Talos, who has made a life for himself on Earth. Together they race against time to thwart an imminent Skrull invasion and save humanity.”

Executive producers are Selim, Bradstreet, Kevin Feige, Jonathan Schwartz, Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Brad Winderbaum, Brian Tucker, Jennifer L. Booth, Allana Williams, and Brant Englestein.

Maggie Dela Paz has been writing about the movie and TV industry for more than four years now. Besides being a fan of coming-of-age films and shows, she also enjoys watching K-Dramas and listening to her favorite K-Pop groups. Her current TV obsessions right now are FX’s The Bear and the popular anime My Hero Academia.

