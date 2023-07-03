Suicide Squad Isekai Trailer Reveals DC Anime Series

Harley Quinn, the Joker, Amanda Waller, and more star in the first trailer for DC’s new anime series, Suicide Squad ISEKAI.

Revealed by Warner Bros. Japan LLC and WIT Studio (Spy x Family, Ranking of Kings) during a special panel at the Anime Expo 2023 on July 3, Suicide Squad ISEKAI is a brand-new original anime series based on the popular DC Comics characters. The series is directed by Eric Osada, with screenplays by Tappei Nagasaki and Eiji Umehara.

Nagasaki said, “It is finally announced, Suicide Squad ISEKAI. ISEKAI! Suicide Squad! Who has ever thought about mixing these two!? But this is sure to be a dream project. Crazy villains go on a rampage in ISEKAI! It’s nothing more, nothing less, and it can’t be anything else!”

What is Suicide Squad ISEKAI about?

“DC’s Harley Quinn, the Joker, and The Suicide Squad rampage onto the stage of ISEKAI* in the new original anime series from Warner Bros. Japan and WIT Studio, Suicide Squad ISEKAI,” the official synopsis reads. “The most maddening worlds collide in an epic and violent fantasy with the strongest line-up of anime creators! *ISEKAI means ‘another world,’ which is now one of the most popular genres for Japanese anime.”

Suicide Squad ISEKAI features character designs by Naoto Hosed and character design drafts by Akira Amano. Amano said of working on the series, “I’m a big fan of Harley Quinn and the other characters in the Suicide Squad movie! Eri Osada’s clear vision for Harley’s design made the process smoother than expected, and I enjoyed drawing her costume and muscles while imagining her action-packed adventures in the story.”

Umehara added, “What would happen if the fascinating characters of DC Comics went to another world? I am honored to be involved in a work with such a boyish and straightforward idea. I drew a variety of villains with one goal in mind; to make Harley look cute! I hope you will join me in enjoying and enlivening this World.”