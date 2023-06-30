My Adventures With Superman Clip Shows Clark Discovering His Origins

An official clip from My Adventures With Superman shows how Clark Kent first learned about his Kryptonian heritage.

Shared by DC ahead of My Adventures With Superman’s premiere on Adult Swim, the clip opens with Ma and Pa Kent digging in a Kansas cornfield to reveal the ship that brought Clark to Earth. They present the alien tech to Clark, who had apparently been asking about where he really came from. Once the young Clark steps aboard, the ship roars to life. He is then greeted by a hologram of his birth father, Jor-El. When the opening ship threatens to consume his adoptive parents, Clark makes the save.

Check out the new clip from My Adventures With Superman here:

What is My Adventures With Superman about?

My Adventures With Superman is described as a “serialized coming-of-age story catching up with twenty-somethings Clark Kent, the bright and driven Lois Lane, and their best friend Jimmy Olsen as they begin to discover who they are and everything they can accomplish together as an investigative reporting team at the Daily Planet.”

The animated series “follows Clark as he builds his secret identity as Superman and explores his own mysterious origins. Lois, on her way to becoming a star reporter, teams up with photographer Jimmy Olsen to break the stories that matter. All the while, Clark and Lois are falling in love … as Lois gets closer and closer to uncovering his secret identity! Our trio share adventures, take down bad guys, stumble over secrets, and discover what it means to be heroes in their own right.”

Jack Quaid, Alice Lee, and Ishmel Sahid star as the voices of Clark, Lois, and Jimmy, respectively. Additional cast members include Jeannie Tirado as Lana Lang, Kiana Madeira as Kara Zor-El/Supergirl, Michael Yurchak as Winslow Schott, Azuri Hardy-Jones as Walter Johnson/Flip, Michael Emerson as Brainiac, Darrell Brown as Perry White, Vincent Tong as Steve Lombard, Melanie Minichino as Cat Grant, Jake Green as Dr. Anthony Ivo/Parasite, Laila Berzins as Heat Wave, Catherine Taber as Silver Banshee, André Sogliuzzo as Monsieur Mallah, Jessie Inocalla as The Brain, David Errigo Jr. as Mr. Mxyzptlk, and Chris Parnell as Slade Wilson/Deathstroke.

My Adventures With Superman premieres on Adult Swim with back-to-back episodes on Thursday, July 6 at midnight. One new episode will then air on Cartoon Network‘s late-night block every subsequent Thursday. New episodes will be available to stream on Max the Friday after their Adult Swim debut.