Nick Fury’s Secret Invasion Episode 2 Story Came From Samuel L. Jackson

Samuel L. Jackson has revealed that Nick Fury’s train story in the second episode of Secret Invasion was based on his own life.

Was Nick Fury’s Secret Invasion train story based on a true story?

While speaking with Variety, Jackson spoke about the origins of the story Fury tells Talos while they share a booth on the train. In the episode, Fury describes his childhood experience of riding on segregated trains with his mother and eating out of a shoebox.

“I used to take the train every summer from Chattanooga, Tennessee to Washington, D.C.,” Jackson explained. “I couldn’t go in a dining car because it’s segregated. When they put me on the train, they gave me a shoebox with food in it, then I ate that food. We used things that were real for me as a person to give Nick Fury the kind of history that he has, to inform the story in a real way about, you know, how he wasn’t always this [powerful], or he does look at America in another kind of way.”

Secret Invasion hails from head writer Kyle Bradstreet and director Ali Selim. The series features the return of Marvel Cinematic Universe vets Samuel L. Jackson, Ben Mendelsohn, Cobie Smulders, Martin Freeman, and Don Cheadle, as they reprise their respective roles as Nick Fury, Talos, Maria Hill, Everett Ross, Rhodey. Joining them are Emilia Clarke, Olivia Colman, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Dermot Mulroney, Killian Scott, and more. The first two episodes of the series are now available to stream on Disney+.

Executive producers are Selim, Bradstreet, Kevin Feige, Jonathan Schwartz, Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Brad Winderbaum, Brian Tucker, Jennifer L. Booth, Allana Williams, and Brant Englestein.

“In Secret Invasion, set in the present-day Marvel Cinematic Universe, Fury learns of a clandestine invasion of Earth by a faction of shapeshifting Skrulls,” reads the logline. “Fury joins his allies, including Everett Ross, Maria Hill, and the Skrull Talos, who has made a life for himself on Earth. Together they race against time to thwart an imminent Skrull invasion and save humanity.”