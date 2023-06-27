Superpowered: The DC Story Docuseries Release Date Set for Max

Max has announced the upcoming premiere of a three-part documentary series titled Superpowered: The DC Story. The series gives fans an in-depth look at the legacy and influence of DC Comics.

Superpowered features interviews from DC filmmakers James Gunn, Patty Jenkins, Michael Uslan, Damon Lindelof and more. The series will stream on July 20.

Check out the Superpowered: The DC Story trailer below (watch more trailers):

What to Expect in Superpowered: The DC Story?

“The docuseries takes an unprecedented look at the enduring and influential legacy of DC, allowing fans to rediscover the universe of characters, as well as the iconic comic book company’s origins, its evolution and its nearly nine-decade cultural impact across every artistic medium,” reads the synopsis.

Narrated by Rosario Dawson, Superpowered: The DC Story is co-directed by Oscar nominee Leslie Iwerks and Emmy nominee Mark Catalena; Iwerks also serves as showrunner. The docuseries features over 60 new and archival interviews with the industry’s most prolific creators, actors and executives.

The documentary is executive produced by Iwerks, Catalena, Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, David Madden, Jim Lee, Doug Prinzivalli, Rachael Jerahian, Jonathan Gabay, and Adam Schlagman.