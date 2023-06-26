Secret Invasion Marketing Brings Skrulls to the Real World

As marketing for the Disney+ Marvel series Secret Invasion, individuals dressed as shape-shifting Skrulls have been spotted on different newscasts.

Are people appearing on TV dressed as Skrulls as marketing for Secret Invasion?

A list composed by Reddit user BeefyCircus has collected several sightings of people in Skrull costumes on news stations. While most of the video clips feature a Skrull walking by in the background, one includes a Skrull operating a camera for the news broadcast.

A Marvel Studios tweet from back in April involving the world premiere of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 also featured a Skrull hidden within it, leading the Secret Invasion account to resurface the tweet while noting that “Skrulls have been here longer than you think.”

#Skrulls have been here longer than you think ? https://t.co/V1RixLJnpY — Secret Invasion (@SecretInvasion) June 21, 2023

Secret Invasion hails from head writer Kyle Bradstreet and director Ali Selim. The series features the return of MCU vets Samuel L. Jackson, Ben Mendelsohn, Cobie Smulders, Martin Freeman, and Don Cheadle, as they reprise their respective roles as Nick Fury, Talos, Maria Hill, Everett Ross, Rhodey. Joining them are Emilia Clarke, Olivia Colman, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Dermot Mulroney, Killian Scott, and more. The first episode of the series is now available to stream on Disney+.

Executive producers are Selim, Bradstreet, Kevin Feige, Jonathan Schwartz, Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Brad Winderbaum, Brian Tucker, Jennifer L. Booth, Allana Williams, and Brant Englestein.

“In Secret Invasion, set in the present-day Marvel Cinematic Universe, Fury learns of a clandestine invasion of Earth by a faction of shapeshifting Skrulls,” reads the logline. “Fury joins his allies, including Everett Ross, Maria Hill, and the Skrull Talos, who has made a life for himself on Earth. Together they race against time to thwart an imminent Skrull invasion and save humanity.”