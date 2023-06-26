Cobie Smulders on Secret Invasion Twist: I’m Surprised It Wasn’t Leaked

Secret Invasion star Cobie Smulders has said that she’s surprised the twist at the end of the Disney+ series’ first episode never leaked.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Smulders discussed the death of her character Maria Hill at the hands of the radical Skrull leader Gravik, who had shape-shifted into Nick Fury just before attacking. The actress noted that she was surprised that the character’s death never leaked out to the public, as she had “known about it for years.”

“I’ve known about it for years, which is really funny,” Smulders noted. “It’s nice to finally have it out there. I’m surprised I didn’t let her slip, so I’ve known for a while … There were a lot of people around, so, again, I’m surprised that there wasn’t an image that got leaked. I guess that’s the respect that Marvel has earned over the last decade, which is like, ‘Don’t spoil it for people.’ And nobody did, thankfully.”

Who stars in Secret Invasion?

Secret Invasion hails from head writer Kyle Bradstreet and director Ali Selim. The series features the return of MCU vets Samuel L. Jackson, Ben Mendelsohn, Cobie Smulders, Martin Freeman, and Don Cheadle, as they reprise their respective roles as Nick Fury, Talos, Maria Hill, Everett Ross, Rhodey. Joining them are Emilia Clarke, Olivia Colman, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Dermot Mulroney, Killian Scott, and more. The first episode of the series is now available to stream on Disney+.

Executive producers are Selim, Bradstreet, Kevin Feige, Jonathan Schwartz, Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Brad Winderbaum, Brian Tucker, Jennifer L. Booth, Allana Williams, and Brant Englestein.

“In Secret Invasion, set in the present-day Marvel Cinematic Universe, Fury learns of a clandestine invasion of Earth by a faction of shapeshifting Skrulls,” reads the logline. “Fury joins his allies, including Everett Ross, Maria Hill, and the Skrull Talos, who has made a life for himself on Earth. Together they race against time to thwart an imminent Skrull invasion and save humanity.”