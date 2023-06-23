Cobie Smulders: Secret Invasion Episode 1’s Ending ‘Feels Very Human’

Secret Invasion star Cobie Smulders has opened up about the first episode of the Disney+ series’ shocking ending and what it means for Maria Hill.

What did Cobie Smulders think of Secret Invasion Episode 1’s ending?

While speaking with Vanity Fair, Smulders was asked about if her character — Maria Hill — was truly dead. The actress spoke about the ending of Secret Invasion‘s premiere episode, which seemed to show Hill dying after being shot by the radical Skrull leader Gravik while disguised as Nick Fury. Smulders described the character’s death as “very real,” noting that it “feels very human.”

“I mean, I didn’t know I was an alien in Spider-Man,” Smulders noted, referring to her character being a Skrull in Spider-Man: Far From Home. “There is a multiverse now, so anything is possible. But I’m pretty sure this is it … Maria Hill’s passing is very real, and it’s shocking, and it feels very human … It was a sad day.”

Secret Invasion hails from head writer Kyle Bradstreet and director Ali Selim. The series features the return of MCU vets Samuel L. Jackson, Ben Mendelsohn, Cobie Smulders, Martin Freeman, and Don Cheadle, as they reprise their respective roles as Nick Fury, Talos, Maria Hill, Everett Ross, Rhodey. Joining them are Emilia Clarke, Olivia Colman, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Dermot Mulroney, Killian Scott, and more. The first episode of the series is now available to stream on Disney+.

Executive producers are Selim, Bradstreet, Kevin Feige, Jonathan Schwartz, Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Brad Winderbaum, Brian Tucker, Jennifer L. Booth, Allana Williams, and Brant Englestein.

“In Secret Invasion, set in the present-day Marvel Cinematic Universe, Fury learns of a clandestine invasion of Earth by a faction of shapeshifting Skrulls,” reads the logline. “Fury joins his allies, including Everett Ross, Maria Hill, and the Skrull Talos, who has made a life for himself on Earth. Together they race against time to thwart an imminent Skrull invasion and save humanity.”