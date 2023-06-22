Giancarlo Esposito Addresses The Mandalorian’s Moff Gideon Clone Theory

The Mandalorian and Better Call Saul star Giancarlo Esposito has addressed the theory about his character, Moff Gideon, coming back to the Star Wars universe as a clone.

Will Giancarlo Esposito play a Moff Gideon clone in The Mandalorian?

In an interview with TheWrap, Esposito was asked if there was any possibility of him returning to Star Wars. The Mandalorian’s Season 3 finale showed Gideon’s death and, seemingly, the loss of his secret clone army, though Esposito notes that he’s down to return as a clone.

“I know nothing about Season 4,” the actor stated. “[Jon Favreau] hasn’t tipped his hat to me. So many fans are like, ‘You were a clone, right?’ It could be. I trust Jon knows what he’s doing. I would love to keep dying and coming back. That’d be my favorite thing of all. There are a lot of ways to go and I’m open to whatever they have in play.”

The Star Wars series is created and executive produced by Jon Favreau. Season 3’s directorial lineup included returning filmmakers Rick Famuyiwa, Carl Weathers, and Bryce Dallas Howard, along with Star Wars newcomers Lee Isaac Chung (Minari), Peter Ramsey (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse), and Black Panther cinematographer Rachel Morrison.

“The journeys of the Mandalorian through the Star Wars galaxy continue. Once a lone bounty hunter, Din Djarin has reunited with Grogu,” says the synopsis for Season 3. “Meanwhile, the New Republic struggles to lead the galaxy away from its dark history. The Mandalorian will cross paths with old allies and make new enemies as he and Grogu continue their journey together.”