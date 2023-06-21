Ahsoka: Rosario Dawson Addresses Hayden Christensen Return Rumors

Ahsoka star Rosario Dawson has addressed the rumors that Hayden Christensen will be returning to Star Wars in the upcoming Mandalorian spinoff series.

Dawson, who came up in the acting scene alongside Christensen, discussed their shared history during a recent interview with Total Film Magazine (via GamesRadar+). “It’s pretty remarkable and exciting,” she said. “We were teenagers, and then I saw him right immediately afterwards go into this universe. I never could have fathomed that I would have had any part of that, besides just being a fan of his, and being really proud of him.”

However, Dawson played coy regarding whether or not she would actually share the screen with Christensen in Ahsoka. “It’s just been really cool that at this moment, I’m joining it, and he’s been able to come back [in 2022’s Obi-Wan Kenobi] and also get embraced by the Star Wars family in a way that I think is much deserved,” she said. “It’s definitely one of those things that would be super cool if he was [in Ahsoka], but I’m just really grateful that we’re in the same universe.”

Hayden Christensen’s Star Wars history

Christensen starred as Anakin Skywalker, the man who would become Darth Vader, in 2002’s Star Wars: Episode II – Attack of the Clones and 2005’s Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith. As Dawson alluded to, Christensen recently reprised his role as Anakin Skywalker/Darth Vader in the 2022 Disney+ series Obi-Wan Kenobi. Lucasfilm had initially announced the actor’s Star Wars return in late 2020.

In late 2021, reputable trade publication The Hollywood Reporter reported that in addition to Obi-Wan Kenobi, Christensen would be appearing in Ahsoka. At the time, Dawson — who plays the live-action version of Anakin’s former Jedi apprentice Ahsoka Tano in the Star Wars universe — seemed to confirm the news. “Skyguy, …They know!!! See you soon, Snips,” Dawson wrote on Instagram, referencing the characters’ nicknames for each other in the animated series Star Wars: The Clone Wars. However, Dawson soon deleted her post. Furthermore, Disney and Lucasfilm have yet to confirm Christensen’s involvement in Ahsoka.

Ahsoka premieres on Disney+ on Aug. 23.