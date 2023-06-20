Olivia Colman’s Secret Invasion Character Likes to ‘Bully’ Nick Fury

Secret Invasion stars Olivia Colman and Samuel L. Jackson have gone into the nature of Sonya Falsworth and Nick Fury’s relationship with one another in the Disney+ series.

What did Olivia Colman say about her character’s relationship with Nick Fury?

Colman and Jackson spoke with ComicBookMovie at the series’ global press conference and described the relationship between the two characters.

“I can’t really think about Fury and Sonya. I was just so excited to meet Samuel L. Jackson. They have a lovely friendship,” Colman stated. “Although, she does quite like to bully you with her heavies. [It] doesn’t strike me as much of a friendship, but they’ve got history. They trust each other, which is, I think, I mean, I’d say that … maybe they don’t. [Laughs].”

“As much as one spy can trust another spy, yeah,” Jackson noted.

Secret Invasion is led by Marvel Cinematic Universe mainstay Samuel L. Jackson, who reprises his role as Nick Fury. He will team up with Captain Marvel‘s Ben Mendelsohn, who returns as the pseudo-leader of the Skrulls, Talos. This marks Nick Fury’s first solo project in the MCU.

Joining them are MCU newcomers Kingsley Ben-Adir as the antagonist Gravik, Oscar winner Olivia Colman as MI6 agent Sonya Falsworth, Emilia Clarke as Talos’ now-adult daughter G’iah, Dermot Mulrone, Killian Scott, Christopher McDonald, and Carmen Ejogo. It will also feature MCU vets Cobie Smulders as Maria Hill, Martin Freeman as Everett K. Ross, and Don Cheadle as Rhodey.

Based on Brian Michael Bendis, Leinil Francis Yu, Mark Morales, and Laura Martin’s comic book series, Secret Invasion is executive produced by Kyle Bradstreet, with Let Him Go director Thomas Bezucha and Ali Selim set as directors. The series debuts on Disney+ on June 21.