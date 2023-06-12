Secret Invasion Clip Shows That Nick Fury Has Changed Since the Blip

Marvel has released a new Secret Invasion clip for the upcoming Disney+ series. The new clip shows Maria Hill and Nick Fury playing chess and discussing how Fury has changed.

What happens in the Secret Invasion clip?

The clip shows Cobie Smulders’s Maria Hill playing chess with Samuel L. Jackson‘s Nick Fury, as the iconic duo discuss how The Blip changed Fury.

“In Secret Invasion, set in the present-day MCU, Fury learns of a clandestine invasion of Earth by a faction of shapeshifting Skrulls,” reads the series’ synopsis. “Fury joins his allies, including Everett Ross, Maria Hill, and the Skrull Talos, who has made a life for himself on Earth.”

Check out the Secret Invasion clip below:

Secret Invasion is led by Marvel Cinematic Universe mainstay Samuel L. Jackson, who reprises his role as Nick Fury. He will team up with Captain Marvel‘s Ben Mendelsohn, who returns as the pseudo-leader of the Skrulls, Talos. This marks Nick Fury’s first solo project in the MCU.

Joining them are MCU newcomers Kingsley Ben-Adir as the antagonist Gravik, Oscar winner Olivia Colman as MI6 agent Sonya Falsworth, Emilia Clarke as Talos’ now-adult daughter G’iah, Dermot Mulrone, Killian Scott, Christopher McDonald, and Carmen Ejogo. It will also feature MCU vets Cobie Smulders as Maria Hill, Martin Freeman as Everett K. Ross, and Don Cheadle as Rhodey.

Based on Brian Michael Bendis, Leinil Francis Yu, Mark Morales, and Laura Martin’s comic book series, Secret Invasion is executive produced by Kyle Bradstreet, with Let Him Go director Thomas Bezucha and Ali Selim set as directors. The series debuts on Disney+ on June 21.