My Adventures With Superman Trailer Features a Less Experienced Hero

Adult Swim has released a new My Adventures With Superman trailer for the animated DC series led by The Boys star Jack Quaid.

The trailer shows a young Clark Kent meeting Lois Lane and Jimmy Olsen as he starts to work for The Daily Planet while also saving lives as Superman. The series stars Jack Quaid as Clark Kent, Alice Lee as Lois Lane, and Ishmel Sahid as Jimmy Olsen.

What is My Adventures With Superman about?

“My Adventures with Superman is a serialized coming-of-age story catching up with twenty-somethings Clark Kent, the bright and driven Lois Lane, and their best friend Jimmy Olsen as they begin to discover who they are and everything they can accomplish together as an investigative reporting team at the Daily Planet,” reads the series’ synopsis. “The story follows Clark as he builds his secret identity as Superman and explores his own mysterious origins. Lois, on her way to becoming a star reporter, teams up with photographer Jimmy Olsen to break the stories that matter. All the while, Clark and Lois are falling in love… as Lois gets closer and closer to uncovering his secret identity! Our trio share adventures, take down bad guys, stumble over secrets, and discover what it means to be heroes in their own right.”

Check out the new My Adventures With Superman trailer below:

My Adventures With Superman Season 1 will premiere with two episodes back-to-back on Adult Swim on Thursday, July 6 at midnight. The episodes will debut the next day on Max, while one new episode will debut each Thursday. Encores of each new episode will play on Fridays at 7:00 p.m. ET/PT then Saturday at midnight on Toonami.