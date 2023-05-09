Emilia Clarke is set to make her MCU debut in the upcoming series Secret Invasion. However, Clarke’s character G’iah previously appeared in Captain Marvel.

When did Emilia Clarke’s MCU character appear in Captain Marvel?

In an interview with Vanity Fair, Samuel L. Jackson clarified that Gi’ah is the daughter of the Skrull leader Talos (Ben Mendelsohn). Gi’ah is shown reuniting with her father in a laboratory orbiting Earth toward the end of Captain Marvel. Auden L. Ophuls and Harriet L. Ophuls portrayed Gi’ah in Captain Marvel.

“Remember when Ben was there with his wife and daughter,” Jackson said. “She’s the little Skrull girl grown up. She’s his daughter.”

Jackson headlines the series as Nick Fury, who has been working in space with the Skrulls. This was seen in the post-credits of Spider-Man: Far From Home. Mendelsohn and Clarke will play Talos and G’iah, respectively. The ensemble cast also features Colbie Smulders as Maria Hill, Kingsley Ben-Adir as Gravik, Olivia Colman as Sonya Falsworth, Martin Freeman as Everett K. Ross, and Don Cheadle as James Rhodes.

Secret Invasion is the next television series in the MCU, and will be a part of Phase Five. It is created by Kyle Bradstreet, who worked on the critically acclaimed series Mr. Robot. It will consist of six episodes, all directed by Ali Selim. Secret Invasion will premiere on June 21 on Disney+.