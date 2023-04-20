BBC Reveals New Set Photos of Doctor Who’s Gatwa and Gibson

Doctor Who fans still have to endure a seven-month wait before the long-running show returns to the BBC. But until then, the network isn’t above sharing the occasional behind-the-scenes look at the new episodes. As production continues on the upcoming season, the producers have shared a handful of new photos featuring co-stars Ncuti Gatwa and Millie Gibson on the set as the Fifteenth Doctor and his companion, Ruby Sunday, respectively. You can check them out for yourself below.

Viewers got their first look at Gatwa and Gibson’s characters back in December. Regardless, this new batch of images are decidedly more retro. As the caption reveals, the Doctor and Ruby’s adventures will eventually bring them back in time to the 1960s, which means they’ll need to dress the part in order to avoid drawing attention to themselves. Both actors appear dressed in era-appropriate clothing, with Gatwa channeling retro heroes as he poses in a blue pinstripe suit. Gibson, on the other hand, opts for a more mod approach with a miniskirt and knee-high boots.

What and when is going on here? ?



A first look at the Doctor and Ruby, as they arrive in the swinging 60s! Filming continues on the new series of #DoctorWho pic.twitter.com/FGyA0wySSp — Doctor Who (@bbcdoctorwho) April 20, 2023

Doctor Who famously premiered on the BBC in 1963, so the episode gives the series the chance to hearken back to its roots. However, we won’t be meeting Gatwa’s take on the Gallifreyan Time Lord right away. Following Jodie Whittaker’s exit from the series last year, fans were stunned to see her character regenerate as David Tennant, who previously headlined the show as the Tenth Doctor from 2005-2010. Now starring as the Fourteenth Doctor, Tennant will ultimately pave the way for Gatwa’s introduction in one of the three specials debuting this fall. Those episodes will also feature the return of Catherine Tate as Donna Noble, Jacqueline King as Sylvia Noble, and Karl Collins as Shaun Temple.

The new Doctor Who specials will air this November on the BBC in the United Kingdom and on Disney+ internationally. They will be followed by the current show’s 14th season in early 2024.

