Adult Swim Quickly Teases My Adventures With Superman

It’s almost faster than a speeding bullet. At 15 seconds, Adult Swim‘s official teaser for My Adventures With Superman barely has a chance to make a first impression. What we can glimpse seems classically Superman, albeit with manga-style artwork. He floats, he blocks punches, and as Clark Kent, tears off his shirt while running. So it gets the basics right.

Take a look in the player below:

The “My” of the title appears to refer to Jimmy Olsen, as the official summary calls it, “a serialized coming-of-age story catching up with twenty-somethings Clark Kent, the bright and driven Lois Lane, and their best friend Jimmy Olsen as they begin to discover who they are and everything they can accomplish together as an investigative reporting team at the Daily Planet.”

“The story follows Clark as he builds his secret identity as Superman and explores his own mysterious origins. Lois, on her way to becoming a star reporter, teams up with photographer Jimmy Olsen to break the stories that matter. All the while, Clark and Lois are falling in love… as Lois gets closer and closer to uncovering his secret identity! Our trio share adventures, take down bad guys, stumble over secrets, and discover what it means to be heroes in their own right.”

The Boys and Star Trek: Lower Decks star Jack Quaid voices Superman, with Alice Lee as Lois and Ishmael Sahid as Jimmy. The series premieres sometime this summer.

