The Last of Us Season 1 — What Did You Think?!

Warning: This post and comments contain SPOILERS for The Last of Us season 1. If you’ve already played the second game, we ask that you not spoil the potential season 2 for others.

This weekend brought an abrupt end to the first season of The Last of Us on HBO, with at least one more to come. And now we want to know what you, the readers, thought of it as a whole!

Most zombie and zombie-ish shows and movies make the claim that their story isn’t actually about the zombies, but the people. But rarely has this been more true than in HBO’s The Last of Us, which could go whole episodes with a nary a sign of any Infected. It’s much more laser focused on the story of a man who violently lost his daughter, and a girl who grew up without parents, becoming heroes to each other…and possibly villains to everyone else.

As a viewer, you’ve seen Joel (Pedro Pascal) and Ellie (Bella Ramsey) encounter mini-tyrants, mutants, cannibals, and revolutionaries. You’ve felt the heartbreak of an unlikely survivalist romance cut short by illness, and new friends and first loves turned monsters. We’ve watched Joel try to do what he thought right, and learn instead that sometimes being selfish works better. And in a world where survival is at a premium, Ellie has gone from potential victim to mini-terminator.

Hell, we even got giraffes. And one hell of an ambiguous-future note to end on.

Here’s the final “Inside the Episode” of the season, with a bit more insight:

Now it’s your turn. Weigh in on this episode, or the entire season, in comments below.

