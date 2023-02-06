The Last of Us Episode 5 Will Stream Early, on Friday

Here in the pre-apocalyptic world, football will do what clickers cannot — force Joel and Ellie to move. Thanks to the Super Bowl next Sunday, HBO Max will start streaming The Last of Us episode 5 Friday at 9 p.m., though it will still air in the usual Sunday night spot in the network proper. In the next episode, Kansas City burns as Kathleen (Melanie Lynskey) continues her search for Henry, who has found Joel and Ellie. And before the episode’s done, it looks like we’ll see a bloater, the most dangerous stage of Infected yet.

Check out the episode promo below:

In this week’s “Inside the Episode,” Neil Druckmann and Craig Mazin discuss Joel and Ellie’s developing bonds through violence, as well as the reasons they created Kathleen for the TV show. Take a look:

HBO quite rightly assumes that after chowing down on pizza and wings in front of the big game, killer fungus might not be what the gastroenterologist ordered. So if you stream HBO Max — and anyone who subscribes to HBO via cable should have the streaming version included — there are two extra evenings to catch it first.

What did you think of episode 4, the first one not to show us a single Infected? Let us know in comments!

